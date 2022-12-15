"Ice is never safe": Rain and warm temps melt metro lake ice

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- This wild weather week has melted the ice on metro area lakes making them unsafe.

All the more reason for rescue crews to be out training which is exactly what the Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol does frequently this time of year.

"A lot of this bay was frozen but as you can see now the ice has definitely changed color and there are spots that are open water again," Deputy Mathias Weinzierl said.

Rain and warm temperatures have taken a toll on metro area lake ice, but that doesn't stop people every year from venturing out before it's safe to do so.

"Every year we train up to 50-150 firefighters within the county in ice rescue that way we are all on the same page when the time counts," Weinzierl said.

Can confirm: no holes in this suit! 🧊Stayed perfectly dry and warm as we dipped into 33° water in Lake Minnetonka today with @HennepinSheriff Water Patrol. The ice is NOT safe on Metro area lakes. A look at how they train for ice rescues tonight at 6pm @WCCO! pic.twitter.com/C5DSR88ogo — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 14, 2022

The water patrol trains for ice rescues using special equipment including two boats designed to operate in mixed conditions on ice and in the water. They also wear buoyant suits that keep the crews dry and warm.

"One foot could be on solid ice and the next one could go through," he said. "Ice is never safe."

The DNR recommends at least 4 inches of ice to walk, 5 inches for a snowmobile or ATV, 8-12 inches for a car or small pick up truck and 12-15 inches for a medium sized truck. Rescuers say everyone should try to keep a pair of ice picks around their neck, which can help them climb out if they fall through.

Water Patrol says if you see someone fall in the ice, try to throw them something they can use to float, like an empty cooler.

If they can't get out on their own, call 9-1-1 and remind them to try to stay calm.