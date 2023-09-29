Brooklyn Park P.D. won't SROs back to schools after Hennepin Co. Att'y Moriarty issues her interpretation of law

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Brooklyn Park Police says they "will not be sending SROs back" to schools, following a new legal interpretation from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

At issue is a new law about and what type of force school resource officers can use on students, and when. Departments are worried it opened up resource officers to legal trouble.

The controversy appeared to be resolved last week when Attorney General Keith Ellison clarified that SROs are able to use force as long as the force is reasonable. This satisfied the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which thanked leaders for "finding a temporary solution to return SROs back to Minnesota schools."

Still, the MPPOA called for "a legislative solution ... to permanently fix the issue." Others, including Minnesota House Republicans and some police departments, continued their calls for further clarity on the law, be it by special session or a judge's ruling.

This week, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty issued her own interpretation of a controversial law regarding use of force by school resource officers, saying in effect that SROs should only be allowed to restrain students if they pose a risk of physical threat to themselves or others.

Just last week, Moriarty's office told WCCO in a statement she does not have the same authority as the AG to issue an opinion on the law.

WCCO has confirmed that Eagan will have officers back and White Bear Lake is planning on having officers return to classes today. However, it appears it's still up in the air for the state's largest district: Anoka-Hennepin.