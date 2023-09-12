Henderson's highway woes continue with impending closure of Highway 19

HENDERSON, Minn. — After dealing with flooding on the two major highways in and out of town this summer, the southern Minnesota town of Henderson will face more highway woes later this month.

Highway 19 will be closed from Henderson to Highway 169 starting Sept. 25, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. MnDOT needs to complete erosion repairs after spring flooding damaged the highway.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93 through late October, when MnDOT expects the project to be complete.

Highway 19 and Highway 93 were closed for more than a week in May due to flooding.

Next year, MnDOT plans to begin a two-year construction project to raise Highway 93.