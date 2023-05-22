Watch CBS News
2 highways near Henderson reopen after flooding closures

HENDERSON, Minn. – Two southern Minnesota highways are reopened after being closed for more than a week due to flooding.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic is flowing again on Highway 93 south of Henderson, and Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169. Henderson is about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Both roads had been shut down since May 14.

A temporary 7-ton weight limit is in effect on Hwy. 19. 

