Hemp farmers, retailers concerned with direction of Minnesota marijuana legalization bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Lawmakers are making moves towards legalizing marijuana in Minnesota, after two dozen hearings in different committees at the Capitol.

But that isn't stopping some in the hemp industry from raising concerns about how the bill will impact their existing cannabis businesses.

We've all seen the surge of products with the label: "contains THC." That's because state lawmakers here approved low-doses of it in food and drink last summer as long as it comes from hemp, which is a cousin to marijuana and a plant that's legal at the federal level.

The huge marijuana legalization bill up for debate at the Capitol contains new regulations and taxes on hemp products, too. And those new rules are sparking some concern.

Today, a coalition of hemp farmers and retailers had a news conference raising issue with some of the bill's provisions. They believe hemp should be left out of the bill in the first place. They say taxing the products at the same rate as marijuana is unfair, and that the new regulations are complex and overly burdensome.

Right now, there is no special tax on hemp products beyond a sales tax or state licensing structure.

"There's a lot of great things in the bill. But there are some things that we would like to see change," said Michael Ford, owner of Cannafitiva. "By no means do we not want to see the bill pass, but we would like to see the legislators take our issues seriously."

Rep. Ryan Winkler is chair of Minnesota Is Ready.

"The bill mostly does what they want it to do. But nobody is going to get everything and maybe they're having a hard time accepting the fact that the Wild West won't continue forever in Minnesota," Winkler said.

Hemp producers today also raised concern about parts of the bill related to social equity, saying it doesn't go far enough to address communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis convictions.

Under the bill, social equity criteria will play a role in determining who will get a license to operate a marijuana business.