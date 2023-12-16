Healthy Helpful Insight Institute in Minneapolis offering free CNA training

MINNEAPOLIS — Are you looking to get a good job in the health care industry, but cannot afford to attend?

At Healthy Helpful Insight Institute, Latasha Lee is looking for students who want to become certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in just a couple of months.

"If you don't invest in you, nobody will, and it sets you up for a successful future," Lee said.

Inside her new space, Lee says students will learn basic skills for patient care that they can turn into a career in healthcare.

She's making sure that happens by providing free CNA training made possible by a state grant.

MORE NEWS: Commission makes their choice for the new Minnesota state flag

In 2022, the state set a goal to train at least 1,000 new CNAs — they surpassed that. Now they're hoping to continue the momentum.

"The grant will benefit the students because it will pay for their tuition, pay for supportive services like if they need childcare," Lee said.

Students will save more than $2,000 to be in the program.

With the demand high, the 5-week program prepares students to enter the workforce quickly. Upon passing the state exam, a guaranteed job at one of three local nursing homes in the program.

"We did this together, so it doesn't always work like this," Lee said.

Lee's hopeful by eliminating the financial burden it will diversify the medical field. She has high hopes for her students.

"Introduce students to the medical sector and also mentor them to go on to become nurses that's the end goal for me," Lee said.

It's a career rooted in care and compassion.

There are five spots left for the program beginning Feb. 12.

For more information on the school, click here.