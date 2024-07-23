HealthPartners leaving UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage network over high claim denial rate

MINNEAPOLIS — HealthPartners announced Tuesday that it will no longer be part of UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage network starting next year.

The nonprofit healthcare organization says it made the decision because "UnitedHealthcare delays and denies approval of payment for our patients' Medicare Advantage claims at a rate unlike any other insurer in our market."

HealthParnters claims its denial rate with UnitedHealthcare has been up to 10 times higher than that of other insurers it works with.

"Unfortunately, some of UnitedHealthcare's practices create unnecessary waits and delays for patients, and they interfere with our ability to provide patients with timely and appropriate care," HealthPartners said in a statement.

HealthPartners says it is unusual to leave a health plan network but the decision came after a year of negotiations.

The change applies to care provided at HealthPartners and Park Nicollet clinics and hospitals, including Methodist, Regions and Lakeview hospitals.

HealthPartners will be offering additional resources and information to help those affected by the change, which can be found online.

WCCO has reached out to UnitedHealthcare for comment and has not heard back yet.

Last week, 11 people were arrested outside the UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka for protesting what they allege is the company's practice of not paying for care.

An organizer for the protest said that UnitedHealth Group leadership has "refused to acknowledge that prior authorizations and claim denials are a widespread problem."