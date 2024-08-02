Health fair in St. Paul looks to connect Black community with care, resources

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There's an important event this weekend trying to address the health care crisis in the Black community.

Health experts say many suffer from diabetes, obesity, and heart issues. Most are navigating their issues without the help of a primary care physician. A St. Paul reverend is stepping up to help connect his community to get the care they need.

"Health care is a major issue. We have a health care crisis in the African American community," said Rev. Dr. Melvin Miller.

Miller can look out into his congregation at Progressive Baptist Church in St. Paul and see the urgency in helping the community.

He is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to sponsor a health fair, designed to address the health care crisis in the Black community.

"One of the main reasons why we are doing this is for the Medicaid renewal," said Steve Wilson.

Community engagement specialist with the Department of Human Services Steve Wilson is counting on the Black church to once again make a difference.

"There is a deep concern of people not having insurance because of the pandemic," Wilson said.

Wilson said during the pandemic people didn't have to do renewals of their health insurance; it was done automatically. But now that is not the case, and many families are uninsured.

Health care navigators will be on site to guide people through the process. They can sign up for Medicare on the spot while getting information needed to address medical concerns.

Wilson and Miller know it's an uphill battle.

Many in the community still have trust issues with doctors, dating back to the Tuskegee experiments, when Black men were told they were being treated for bad blood but were part of a syphilis study, and their informed consent was not collected.

"We are trying to change the trajectory and there are many health care professionals who are African American and people of color who we are working with," Miller said.

It's a much needed change for a community struggling with health care issues.

The free community health fair runs Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in St. Paul. People who come will also get a free gift card from Cub Foods.