"He wasn't going to let me off that elevator": Rep. Angie Craig talks about escaping stranger's attack

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Charges: Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig
MINNEAPOLIS – A cup of hot coffee helped a Minnesota Congresswoman escape a stranger's attack. 

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig spoke about the terrifying experience Monday with CBS News Correspondent Scott MacFarlane. 

Investigators say a man punched Craig in the face Thursday after she refused to let him inside her Washington D.C. apartment.

"He wasn't going to let me off that elevator. I had to fight my way off the elevator and scream for help," Craig said. "Only when I got to screaming for help did he run out of the building."

Rep. Angie Craig CBS

She says the experience is shaping her actions as a lawmaker moving forward.

"I'm more committed than ever to working on this intersection of public safety and mental health and addiction and homelessness – and all of the things this one case really does bring up," she said.

The suspect -- 26-year-old Kendrid Hamlin -- is in custody and faces federal charges. Rep. Craig says she's far from the first person he's attacked. 

Hear more from her on WCCO Tuesday at 5:30 a.m., then watch Scott MacFarlane's full story on "CBS Mornings." 

First published on February 13, 2023 / 9:42 PM

