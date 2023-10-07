Hardware stores, homeowners make preps as temps drop

MINNEAPOLIS — As the first frost advisories for portions of Minnesota go out this weekend, homeowners and business owners alike in the Twin Cities are preparing for what's to come.

At Diamond Lake Hardware in south Minneapolis, store owner Dave Svobodny is preparing for the cold.

The biggest prep this weekend – making sure the shop has enough lawn and leaf bags. As the temperatures drop, Svobodny feels the leaves aren't far behind.

"The change in seasons is very good for business," he said. "Sales will be up 50% from a normal weekend. You might have 2-3 of those in a row depending on how the weather cooperates."

Svobodny prepared for the weekend by bringing in 10 pallets of lawn bags – 2,000 bags each.

"When it hits into the 30s, even if it doesn't freeze, then they're a very captive audience," he said.

Minneapolis native Merritt Campbell was in the shop Saturday morning to pick up winter prep supplies.

"I just think it's time to get started now that the weather's turned," she said. "If the weatherman tells me it's going to be cold for the next few nights, I'm going to let it go. If it's just going to be a night or two, I'll cover."

In addition to bags, Svobodny says they're stocking up on rakes, snowblowers and shovels.

"You're starting to realize you're on borrowed time to get your projects done," he said.