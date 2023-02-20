Hardware stores busy ahead of big February storm

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Monday may be the best day to hit the stores ahead of an anticipated snow storm mid-week.

If the system ends up producing what weather models are putting out and the data is suggesting, we could get a full month of snowfall in just one event. As for how much, that could change one way or the other, depending on what happens in the next few days.

After last week's rain, and subsequent ice formation, salt has been in high demand at local hardware stores.

Frattallone's Hardware & Garden in Arden Hills is stocked up for the storm with shovels, roof rakes, snowblowers and more.

"This year has been kind of crazy with the snow and then warming up a decent bit," said Frattallone's Lukas Erickson. "I would roof rake first, and then put the roof melt there because there's always a big ice dam. And what the roof melt does is kind of creates a channel for the water to kind of escape, so it won't melt all of it, but it will prevent it from building up more."

So far this winter, it snowed 55.6 inches. An average winter season will bring 51.2 inches of snow.

"I just need to get this bolt here so that I can fix the headlight on my plow truck," Ryan Kaiser said.

Kaiser owns a snow plowing business in Linwood. He stopped at the hardware store on Monday.

"Just trying to make sure everything's ready to go as much as I can," he said.

While he's preparing ahead of time, employees like Erickson are gearing up for the business boost after the storm, too.

"Afterward, it's usually a lot of like, 'Oh, my shovel broke, I need a new one,' or…'We'll have to get some ice melt' or stuff like that," Erickson said. "Those are the days where I'm like, 'I'm going to have a lot of people coming in when I get in today.'"

During winter months, it's always best to be prepared with a winter emergency kit. Below is a list of items to include in your car's kit, compiled by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:

* Jumper Cables

* Ice Scraper + Brush

* Portable Shovel

* Flashlight (with backup batteries)

* First-Aid Kit

* Cellphone Charger and Adapter

* Pencil & Paper

* Extra Gloves, Jacket, Hat, Socks, Boots

* Water

* Snacks - granola bars, protein bars

* Hand & Toe Warmers

* Large Plastic Garbage Bag

* Whistle

* Small Candles with Matches

* Swiss Army Knife or other Basic Tools

* Bag of Sand or Non-Clumping Kitty Litter

* Sleeping Bag or Blankets

* Red Bandanna or Cloth

* Road flares or Reflective Warning Triangles

* Towing cables or chain