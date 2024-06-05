Dozens of animals removed from Fridley shelter under investigation for maltreatment

FRIDLEY, Minn. — More than a dozen animals were found dead last month when police searched a northern Twin Cities metro animal shelter that remains under investigation, according to a warrant.

The Fridley Police Department said it received a tip about "animal maltreatment" at Happy Tails Rescue in Fridley in February and has been investigating the facility, in collaboration with the Animal Humane Society, ever since. That investigation included interviews with employees and volunteers.

On May 21, Fridley police executed a search warrant at the rescue and "an associated location in Oak Grove," the department said. According to the warrant, police found two dead dogs and 13 dead cats inside the facility. The warrant lists 39 live animals seized from the shelter — 25 dogs, 12 cats, a bird and a guinea pig — though police said 42 living animals were found in total. Those animals were placed in the care of AHS.

According to its website, Happy Tails is a nonprofit "dedicated to rescuing homeless and abandoned animals."

"By working with committed volunteers, foster homes, local veterinarians, trainers and boarding facilities, we are able to rescue dogs and cats providing them with loving temporary care until a well-matched, carefully screened forever home can be found," the website states.

WCCO has reached out to Happy Tails for comment.