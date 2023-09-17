Hannah Morrow proves to be strong addition to Macalester College's volleyball team

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- From Raleigh, North Carolina, to St. Paul — Hannah Morrow's first freshman semester has been a whirlwind.

"It's a little overwhelming coming in," said Morrow. "I'm a first year. So I've never done college volleyball before."

Early in the season, Morrow has earned the starting setter job for Macalester — a position that requires learning the intricacies of each and every teammate.

"Everyone wants something a little bit different," said Morrow. "I've got all these pages in my brain, figuring out what everyone wants. But I'll do what I can do to see my teammates succeed."

Though it may have been daunting, Morrow has proved she has a handle on her offense. This past Saturday, guiding the Scots to two wins.

"We were just balling out," she said. "I could put up a ball and pretty much anyone on the court was gonna put it down."

In a three-set win Morrow tallied an 2023 D3 best 47 assists. That's a whopping 15.6 per set. Eye popping numbers in volleyball, maybe more than any other sport require a complete team effort. Adisa Preston had 22 kills in that match and was the MIAC's player of the week.

"It's insane," said Preston, an outside hitter and graduate of Eden Prairie High School. "That's what I'm saying, like it really is the team. It's her setting, it's making sure the ball gets up even if it's a crazy play."

A five-set win and a sweep on the same day resulted in 102 asissts in a single Saturday. Had to be the most of her career?

"I imagine so, yeah," laughed Morrow. "High school we didn't play back to back matches like this. So it was exhausting, but it was so much fun. And the adrenaline gets you through."

An early season splash, bringing comfort amid all the new.

"It feels really good," said Morrow. "It definitely pushes me to keep working in practice and knowing I belong here, I belong on this team and with these girls."