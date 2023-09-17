Target Field transforms into a football stadium for College GameDay

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Field transformed on Saturday to host the match up between South Dakota State University (SDSU) and Drake University.

With South Dakota and Iowa being Minnesota's neighbors, the game had a great turn out with 18,174 tickets sold.

Many Minnesotans have some connection to the two universities and wanted to watch a football game in a stadium where they're used to cheering for the Twins.

"They were like are you sure this is the right way? I was like, 'yeah, I've been here before I'll get us to the right spot," said Issac Haen, a SDSU fan and native Minnesotan. He loved playing tour guide in his hometown.

"It's almost more exciting because it's more personal because it's where I go, it's my thing," said Haen.

Supportive parents filled out the stadium too.

"My daughter went to college at South Dakota State. We're alumni, she graduated last year, so she wanted to come to the game and we decided to join her for it and cheer them on," said George Carlson, from Minneapolis.

Many fans were shocked to see a football field fit over a baseball diamond. Twins Groundskeepers built the temporary football field in less than 48 hours after the Twins wrapped up their home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

"It looks weird," said Eli Gregg, a SDSU fan from Waconia, "It looks different than how it did when people were playing baseball."

"I'm like, 'Why are we here for a football game?' but it's good that we're here. It's exciting and brings a lot to the city," said Omar McMillan, a Drake fan from Richfield.

SDSU are the defending national champions, and they kept their dominance going beating Drake 70 - 7.