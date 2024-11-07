Frustrated Hamline-Midway neighbors say area is plagued by crime, drugs

St. Paul community frustrated by housing complex for individuals who experienced homelessness

St. Paul community frustrated by housing complex for individuals who experienced homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Trash trouble, dangerous drugs, and violent crime, that's what brought frustrated folks in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood out in huge numbers.

Neighbors are pointing their finger at one problem property, Kimball Court Apartments, a supportive housing complex for individuals who've experienced homelessness ran by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.

Thursday, inside Hancock Recreation Center, folks wanted to hear from local leaders about what is being done to ensure safety after community members say it's become a space for open air drug use.

"At Kimball Court we recognize people come often dealing with a lot of hard things including drug use, but use of substances on sight is not a lease violation," said Charlotte Morris, Avivo Program director .

Calls for service range from drugs and narcotics, theft, and disorderly conduct. St. Paul Police were called 32 times in September and 24 times in August.

On the same block as Kimball Court, St. Paul Police found Earl Bennett, the man now charged in a triple murder.

Body camera footage from two weeks ago shows Bennett pointing the gun at himself, then police before officers opened fire.

Police, city leaders and Beacon staff say they are doing what they can to ensure the area is safe and secure.

Neighbors also voiced concerns about the plans to expand the facility after the city of St. Paul approved funding last month.

Beacon staff say they've improved lighting, installed no trespassing signs and they are working to add interior and exterior security cameras.

Beacon leadership say they will continue to collaborate with partners and community members for the benefit of all who call St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood home.