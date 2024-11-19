Minnesota man reacts to dash cam footage showing his stolen SUV crashing during police chase

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — Last Tuesday, while working on a car at his dealership, Jake Miller said thieves took off with his white Chevy Tahoe around 1 p.m.

For two decades, the Tahoe has been in his family — from gameday drives to Miller getting his license. The Tahoe, somewhat of a family heirloom has covered a lot of ground. The last ride was the most chaotic.

Miller took to social media for help, asking people to keep an eye out for the truck. There were more than 200 shares and sightings in Arden Hills, Forest Lake and Duluth.

Three days later and Anoka County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over the driver in East Bethel, instead, the driver took off before a high-speed chase began.

New dash cam video shows the moment the driver goes into the ditch before flipping twice but the chase continues.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught the moment the chase came to a crashing end after colliding with another truck in Ham Lake.

A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was taken into custody and two passengers were released.

Tuesday, Miller scrubbed through the dash camera footage sent to him and couldn't believe it was his truck at the center of the chase.

"To watch it be in your own vehicle — this is just insane," Miller said.

He believes it will cost roughly $40,000 to fix the truck so he plans on parting ways with it, however, he's hopeful to help the innocent woman caught up in this chaos when her SUV collided with the speeding truck.

"The silver lining is that they got the person responsible, and nobody got seriously hurt," Miller said.

This incident is under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.