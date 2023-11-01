How to give your pumpkins new life after Halloween

CHASKA, Minn. — More often than not, your Halloween pumpkins will end up in the trash — adding to the nearly 70 million tons of yard trimmings and food waste Americans generate each year. But, there are other options.

John Thull, vineyard manager at the Horticulture Research Center in Chaska, says it's been a great year despite the drought. But as the chill seeps in, and Halloween passes, it's time to start thinking about what to do with your leftover pumpkins.

Thull says part of their leftover crop goes toward animal enrichment at the Como Zoo in St. Paul. It's not an option for everyone, but the idea can be applied to any local farm, or even a neighbor with chickens.

Regular pumpkins can be used as a food source for squirrels, birds and deer in your backyard. And some gourds can even double as a bird house.

"After it's been used decoratively in the fall, you could take this guy, hollow a little hole in there and let the birds actually make a nest inside," Thull said.

But perhaps the most effective way to repurpose your pumpkins is to compost it in your garden.

"The winter will kind of take care of the pumpkin if you just set it somewhere where you don't mind it kind of deflating away over the winter," he said. "By next season, it will be pretty much just mush and it will be nice compostable material that can work into your garden at that point."

And if those ideas don't work for you, try recycling your gords in a fun way.

The city of Edina is hosting a Pumpkin Smash and Bash Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Countryside Park. And Anoka will hold its Pumpkin Smash Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Sorenson Park.