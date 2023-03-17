Hackers post more stolen Minneapolis Public School data to dark web

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Public Schools says some of the data stolen during a cyber attack last month has been released on the dark web.

Hackers accessed the data on Feb. 18, and on March 7, posted some of the data online. The "threat actor" released even more data on Friday, and MPS says its cybersecurity experts are working to access the information in order to conduct a thorough review.

The district says it has completed a review of the data released last week, and will be contacting individuals whose information was accessed.

In the meantime, the district is encouraging parents and staff to beware of scams and to change account passwords.

CBS

The district says it is still working to understand the full scope of the data breach, and last week authorized a $1.5 million antivirus protection contract. The contract with Carahsoft includes advanced endpoint protection, next generation antivirus protection, and 24/7 monitoring through June 30, 2024.

According to state officials, schools and universities were the targets of at least 78 cyber attacks in 2022, in addition to 111 counties and 39 municipalities.