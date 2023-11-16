Guns found in students' backpacks after fight at Robbinsdale Cooper High School

NEW HOPE, Minn. — Officials found guns in the backpacks of two students who were involved in a fight at a northwest metro high school Thursday morning.

In a message to families, Robbinsdale Cooper High School Principal Shaunece Smith called the discovery of the firearms "a serious and troubling incident."

Smith said the fight involved three students, all of whom were brought to the main office after it was broken up. School officials called the New Hope Police Department, which responded and searched two of the students' backpacks. Officers found firearms in both backpacks, Smith said. The guns were confiscated.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt," Smith said. "However, it doesn't diminish the anxiety this news brings to our students, their families and our staff."

No lockdown was initiated because "the students involved had already been isolated," Smith said. The students will be disciplined commensurate with the school's policies.

"Please know our school takes every weapon-related incident seriously," she said.

This is the second time in less than a month that a firearm was found at a school in New Hope. On Oct. 25, North Education Center was placed on a brief lockdown after a gun was discovered outside. Police took a juvenile into custody in connection with that incident.