Officials releasing bodycam footage of police fatally shooting Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are releasing the body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a man during a standoff in a south Minneapolis apartment last week.
Search warrants show two Minneapolis Police Department snipers shot Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg after a multi-hour standoff that began the night of July 13 and stretched into the next morning.
City officials planned to release the body camera footage of Sundberg's killing on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials tell the media they're running behind schedule
City officials in Minneapolis had planned to hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference releasing the bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg.
However, moments after the news conference was slated to start, officials told the gathered media that they are running late.
Search warrants say 2 MPD snipers shot Sundberg
According to investigators, Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg fired multiple gunshots inside a Seward neighborhood apartment building the night of July 13, and a neighbor, Arabella Yarbrough, called 911 saying a bullet went through her wall.
Yarbrough and her sons made it out of the apartment building, and police said officers spent hours negotiating with Sundberg. Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the two snipers shot Sundberg, fatally wounding him. He died at Hennepin Healthcare.
Search warrants say Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators recovered a pistol with an extended magazine and several bullet casing from Sundberg's apartment. The BCA is investigating the latest police killing in Minneapolis.
The officers who fatally shot Sundberg were identified as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine, members of the SWAT team who were also present when police killed Amir Locke inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment on Feb. 2.
Sundberg's family said he struggled with his mental health. Their attorneys also said the family rejects the narrative that the police department's efforts were done in collaboration with relatives, adding that what exactly led up to the fatal shooting remains unclear.