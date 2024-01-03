Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love earns weekly award after eviscerating Minnesota Vikings defense

MINNEAPOLIS — It's possible Minnesota Vikings fans were premature in celebrating the departure of Aaron Rodgers and the start of a new quarterback era for the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Love, who was drafted in 2020 but is in his first season as the Packers' starting QB, absolutely depredated the much-ballyhooed Brian Flores defense in Sunday's 33-10 win. Love completed 24/33 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for a score.

For his performance, he earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 31: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Everything worked for the Packers offense in the border battle. They had 177 yards on the ground, 470 total yards and went 9/14 on third down. They held the ball for more than 37 minutes. The Vikings defense didn't manage a single sack.

It was the polar opposite of the two teams' earlier meeting, which the Vikings won 24-10. In that game, Love went 24/41 for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked four times.

On the season, Love has the third-most passing TDs in the league (30). In his last seven games, he's thrown 16 touchdowns and just one interception. Per Sumer Sports, he has the seventh-best EPA/play among quarterbacks.

The Packers have set themselves up for a win-and-in situation in the last week of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Vikings will need some major help to make the postseason.