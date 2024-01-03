Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love earns weekly award after eviscerating Minnesota Vikings defense
MINNEAPOLIS — It's possible Minnesota Vikings fans were premature in celebrating the departure of Aaron Rodgers and the start of a new quarterback era for the Green Bay Packers.
Jordan Love, who was drafted in 2020 but is in his first season as the Packers' starting QB, absolutely depredated the much-ballyhooed Brian Flores defense in Sunday's 33-10 win. Love completed 24/33 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for a score.
For his performance, he earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
Everything worked for the Packers offense in the border battle. They had 177 yards on the ground, 470 total yards and went 9/14 on third down. They held the ball for more than 37 minutes. The Vikings defense didn't manage a single sack.
It was the polar opposite of the two teams' earlier meeting, which the Vikings won 24-10. In that game, Love went 24/41 for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked four times.
On the season, Love has the third-most passing TDs in the league (30). In his last seven games, he's thrown 16 touchdowns and just one interception. Per Sumer Sports, he has the seventh-best EPA/play among quarterbacks.
The Packers have set themselves up for a win-and-in situation in the last week of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Vikings will need some major help to make the postseason.
for more features.