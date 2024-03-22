Can you guess when the first "salty" of 2024 will enter Duluth Harbor?

DULUTH, Minn. — While many Minnesotans are welcoming winter's return, there's a big sign of spring to our north.

Friday marks the start of this year's Great Lakes shipping season with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The locks are located between Lake Superior, Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. You can watch the opening online Friday starting at 5:55 p.m. CST.

It will take a few days for the first "salty" to sail into the Duluth harbor. According to GlobalMaritimeHistory.com, a salty is a ship that enters the Great Lakes from the Atlantic Ocean via the St. Lawrence in southeastern Canada. Ships built to travel solely on the Great Lakes are called "Lakers."

Duluth Harbor Cam



The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is teaming up again with Visit Duluth for a contest where people can guess when the first salty will pass under the Aerial Lift Bridge. Last year, more than 9,000 people entered the competition.

The port authority says if you pick the correct day and time of entry, you'll win a prize package that includes "luxurious accommodations, delicious meals and tickets to area attractions."

