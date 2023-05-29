Grass fire burns in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA -- A grass fire started burning in Minnetonka Sunday night.
The dry weather has fire experts warning everyone to be careful or a fire like this can quickly spread.
WCCO engineer Tom Smith captured video of the fire, which started outside his apartment building right off Cedar Lake Road, near Highway 169.
Firefighters were there to keep the flames from spreading any closer to buildings.
There has been no word on the cause.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.