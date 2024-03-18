Gov. Tim Walz will unveil 2024 supplemental budget Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is set to unveil his 2024 supplemental budget Monday.

The proposal comes as lawmakers have a smaller budget surplus to work with and signs looming of a potential deficit if they aren't careful.

The supplemental budget is for some of the things lawmakers couldn't squeeze into the $72 billion budget they passed last year.

New numbers came out just last month reporting Minnesota has a $3.7 billion dollar surplus cushion. That's a far cry from the $17 billion they had before passing last year's historic budget. Projections show spending may not keep pace with revenue, which means the state could run out of money in the future.

Minnesota is in the middle of the two-year state budget cycle that's funding K-12 education, health and human services, the court system, transportation and more.

In non-budget writing years like this one, if state finances allow, lawmakers pass additional priorities that have a price tag.

Walz said last month his supplemental budget request may be under $100 million.

He added the primary focus for him and DFL leaders in the majority is a bonding bill supporting infrastructure improvements, which does not tap into the state's general fund.

The governor is expected to make his proposal announcement at 1 p.m.