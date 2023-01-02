Gov. Tim Walz to be sworn in for 2nd term Monday

Programming Note: CBS News Minnesota will livestream the inaugural ceremonies at 11 a.m. Check back here to watch the swearing-in.

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's Inauguration day in Minnesota as several law makers are set to take their oaths of office before the start of the 2023 legislative session.

Everyone being sworn in today won their re-election bids in November, but it sets the stage for what should be an interesting session, because the Democrats will have control of the House, the Senate, and the governor's office.

Among the key issues we could see tackled in this upcoming session include legalizing marijuana, codifying abortion rights, family and medical leave and gun laws.

Minnesota's five constitutional officers will be sworn in Monday, including Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and Keith Ellison, who narrowly won his re-election for Attorney General last November.

Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha will also be sworn in Monday.

This legislature will be the most diverse on record, with 35 lawmakers of color. Twelve lawmakers, all Democrats, are part of the LGBTQ+ community and have formed their own caucus. And for the first time, Black women will be represented in Minnesota's Senate; there will be three of them.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. It's a ticketed event, but there will be an open house celebration at 2 p.m. that will be public.