Gov. Tim Walz kicks off statewide tour highlighting pre-K investments in Hopkins

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz visited Eisenhower Elementary in Hopkins to kick off a statewide tour highlighting investments made for pre-K classes.

Governor Tim Walz Administration

Funding in the last legislative session has allowed 9,000 children attend pre-K classes that families would have otherwise not been able to afford. Walz secured funding to make permanent 4,000 pre-kindergarten seats across the state that were set to expire in 2024. An additional 5,200 seats will be added in the next two years, resulting in over 9,000 permanent pre-K seats funded in total.

Governor Tim Walz Administration

According to a press release from the Walz administration, without this funding, schools like Eisenhower Elementary would have lost 100% of their pre-K seats.

MORE NEWS: Twin Cities charter schools come together to form football team

"We're expanding free pre-k for thousands of families to make Minnesota the best place to live, work, and raise a family," said Walz. "These investments will give our kids a strong foundation while saving families thousands of dollars a year on child care. This is good for kids, families, and the future of our state."