Twin Cities charter schools come together to form football team

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's practice time for Twin Cities Charter — a collection of schools offering their first season at the varsity level.

"I really like football. I started in seventh grade, and when I came to the open house to my school, Coach Mack had walked up to me and just asked me to play, and I joined the team," Brandon Roberts said.

In a game that requires numbers, they are growing.

"We started last year, we initially had about 23 kids. This year, we got about close to 40 kids. So they've been very receptive to the programming and the culture is now starting to take hold," Coach Ron McAfee said.

The wins will be difficult to come by this season. They understand that, but that's really not the point. It goes well beyond that.

"I'm actually very grateful to have to get the varsity experience," Dashaun Galvin said. "I never thought I'd be able to play on a team like this and enjoy it. I'm actually very grateful to have coaches like this."

MORE NEWS: Minnesota referees travel annually Illinois to oversee football games in honor of their late friend

They're building a participation avenue for many that would not have enjoyed it.

"I think it's pretty stellar. You know, it's just a great opportunity for kids to get out here and compete, and just to create opportunities for themselves. So it's just basically wonderful thus far this year," McAfee said.

And it is in this program there are friendships formed and found that would not exist without the sport.

"I like running with people and it's like I don't really talk much. But it's how I get out to people, talk to more people," Roberts said.

That's what this is — a chance to feel.

"It's actually very fun," Galvin said. "You go and see who has more discipline, who grows, and who the best team is."

That's how you build it — to nourish an education, to teach another lesson plan.

"It comes with his challenges like anything else, but you have to approach it with balance and also stay focused on what the goal is," McAfee said. "And overall goal for us is life skills and opportunities for the kids."

So these Friday nights will provide some moments and some memories that make it all worthwhile.

"A lot of people miss playing high school football when they get older and I'm just grateful to play on a team," Roberts said.