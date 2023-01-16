Baby and teenage mother among 6 killed in "targeted" attack on family at California home

Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff's officials said. Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. Officers responded within seven minutes of the 911 call, officials said.

"Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired," Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Six people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in California, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for at least two suspects. They believe there is a gang connection to the killings. The sheriff's office conducted a narcotics-related search at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

"We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family," he said.

The sheriff's office said its crime lab, forensics unit, homicide detectives and gang detectives were on scene investigating.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.