2 suspects arrested in California "cartel-style execution" that killed 6 people, including a baby

Officials provide update on "massacre" that left 6 dead in Goshen, California

Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, authorities said. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are a 25-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident and a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.

The suspects — Noah David Beard, 25, and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35 — and members of the victims' family have a long history of gang violence but the motive for the shooting "is not exactly clear," Boudreaux said at a news conference at the sheriff's headquarters in Visalia.

The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley. The killings — which Boudreaux previously called an "cartel-style execution" — prompted authorities to offer a $10,000 reward for information.

The Tulare County district attorney's office charged both suspects with six counts of murder and other crimes.

Boudreaux said the arrests stemmed from "Operation Nightmare" in which multiple search warrants were served and inmate cells associated with a prison gang were searched in multiple state prisons.

The victims were identified as: Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months.

The sheriff has said Alissa Parraz had just been awarded full custody of her son after he spent months in the foster care system. The two were reunited on Jan. 13 — three days before they were killed.

The Goshen killings were part of a violent and deadly month in California.

On Jan. 21, a shooting at a Monterey Park dance hall killed 11 and wounded nine. The gunman later killed himself. On Jan. 23, shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms killed seven people and wounded one before a suspect was arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.