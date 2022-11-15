Watch CBS News
Gophers women's basketball adds UConn to schedule next year

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's basketball team will take on the crown jewel of college ball next year.

The Gophers announced Tuesday that UConn will come to Williams Arena on Nov. 19, 2023. Aside from the marquee matchup, fans will be enticed by a homecoming of sorts for Huskies star Paige Bueckers, a Minnesota native.

This will mark the second opportunity in as many years for Minnesotans to see the hometown kid in person. Bueckers and the Huskies played in the national championship at Target Center in April. The South Carolina Gamecocks bested UConn 64-49. Bueckers led the Huskies in scoring.

Bueckers is out for the season with a torn ACL, but has said she intends to return to UConn next season.

Since head coach Geno Auremmia took over in 1985, the Huskies have won 11 national championships, made the Final Four 22 times and the longest winning streak in college basketball history at 111 games.

The Gophers -- who are coached by another Minnesota native, Lindsay Whalen -- are 2-0 so far this year. Last year, they finished 15-18.

