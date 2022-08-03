UConn star and MN native Paige Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss 2022-23 season

STORRS, Conn. -- UConn women's basketball star and Minnesota native Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.

UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where Bueckers was playing when the injury occurred.

"We're all devastated for Paige," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player, but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

UNCASVILLE, CT - MARCH 08: Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies in action during a game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 8, 2021 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Bueckers was named the 2020-21 AP national Player of the Year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor.

She missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. But she returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game.

UConn said Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health in Farmington.