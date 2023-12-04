Gophers will take on Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers will look to continue their bowl game winning streak under P.J. Fleck when they take on Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl later this month.

The team announced Sunday it accepted an invitation to the Dec. 26 bowl game. This is the Gophers' fifth bowl game in seven years under Fleck, and they've won each of the previous four.

The Quick Lane Bowl will be played at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m.

The Gophers finished 5-7 this season, only the second sub-.500 mark of Fleck's tenure, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season. They were bowl-eligible only because not enough teams met the six-win threshold.

Bowling Green finished the season 7-5.

Last time Minnesota played Bowling Green, the Gophers were favored by 30.5 points, but lost the 2021 homecoming matchup 14-10.

This will mark the Gophers' third Quick Lane Bowl appearance since 2015.

The Gophers recently lost starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to the transfer portal, though they're gaining University of New Hampshire QB Max Brosmer from the portal.