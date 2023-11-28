Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis will enter transfer portal

Vikings head to bye week after big loss to Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who just finished his first full season as the Gophers' starting quarterback, announced Tuesday he will enter the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore did not give a reason for his decision, but thanked the University of Minnesota coaches, fans and players.

"Minnesota will always be an important place in my life and one that I believe has helped me grow immensely both as a player and a man for the last three years," he said.

Thank you Minnesota ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MK2CsxGYYE — Athan Kaliakmanis (@aajk_23) November 28, 2023

Kaliakmanis will finish his Gophers career with 2,784 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He came to the Gophers as a four-star recruit out of Illinois. He redshirted his freshman season in 2021, started five games in 2022 and became the full-time starter this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Gophers have two freshman quarterbacks on the roster, Drew Viotto and Cole Kramer, though it's possible head coach P.J. Fleck could look to the transfer portal for a replacement for Kaliakmanis.

The bowl-eligible Gophers finished 5-7 this season. Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, this was just their second sub-.500 season under Fleck. Their bowl matchup will be announced Dec. 3.