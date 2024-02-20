Gopher hockey's Skylar Vetter has big goals, with eyes set on turning pro

MINNEAPOLIS — Gopher women's hockey practices feel a little different this season when it comes to training in the net. The team hired a full-time goalie coach to give undivided attention to players like Skylar Vetter.

"We've been able to jump on the ice early pretty much every single day," said Vetter, a junior goalie for the Gophers, "So I think just having the confidence and more goalie training has been a big help."

The Lakeville native has over 400 saves this season to contribute to the team's current top 5 ranking in women's college hockey.

Three years in and Vetter still can't believe she gets to play for her home state in front of a growing fan base. The team broke the attendance record inside Ritter Arena last year against the Wisconsin Badgers.

"I try to block it out while I'm playing, but there are sometimes when you just try to take it in for a moment and be like: there are almost 4,000 people here cheering us on," said Vetter.

The second half of the women's hockey season is being shared with the new women's professional hockey league (PWHL) that just started in January. Vetter says she's excited that this new league gives her a more direct path to what her future will be after college.

"When I was little, I would tell my parents I wanted to be a professional hockey player, and at that time they were like, 'well there's no professional hockey league, so you might have to change your mind,' and now it's like - no I'm going to be a professional hockey player one day and it's going to be great," said Vetter.

The PWHL Minnesota is not only stacked with five former Gophers on the team, but in the off season, they train alongside the Gophers, which Vetter says makes her a better player.

"Just because we all work with the same skating coaches and training places all summer and being able to adjust to [their] speed and physicality in the summer is going to be a great transition for everyone," said Vetter.