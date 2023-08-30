The Gophers have the talent – and leadership – to make noise in 2023

Why Is Minnesota The ‘Gopher State’?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gopher football head coach PJ Fleck's "Row the Boat" mantra is loved – and loathed – by many.

Those not fans of his hope the Gophers' schedule — according to ESPN, the fourth toughest in the nation — makes the boat sink in 2023.

Fleck has brought this program more wins and sustained success than it has had for a long time.

Winning brings elevated expectations.

Do not let their schedule stop you from thinking the Gophers could make noise.

"This schedule produces the most opportunistic schedule in the country. Is it challenging? Yes. Do I ignore that? No. Is it tough? Yes," Fleck said in his season-opening press conference last week. "I get all of that… But I'm in charge of putting in young people's minds how to go attack this thing."

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Their regular season win total odds sits at seven games.

That is lower than their wins in recent seasons.

Excluding the 2020 season – the team only played seven games – the Gophers have back-to-back eight-win regular seasons and had 10 in 2019.

Having another season along those lines will be difficult.

The Gophers face five preseason top-25 teams.

Included are the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes, both of whom were in the College Football Playoff last year.

They are ranked second and third in the country, and Minnesota is the only team from the West to play both of those teams.

That is a disadvantage.

The one thing they can do about it is take care of business against the teams they need to beat to contend.

The Gophers are in Iowa City this year, playing a team Fleck has never beaten with the maroon and gold in a place they have not won since 1999.

(credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Start there.

Fleck is entering his seventh season at the helm. It is time for his team to make it happen.

Minnesota has exceeded at outplaying Iowa for long stretches and finding a way to lose. Outplay them and win.

The Gophers host Wisconsin at home this year, a team they have beaten the last two years and three of the last five.

Keep the axe.

Iowa and Wisconsin do not feel sorry for Minnesota.

If Minnesota beats their rivals, they will contend for the division crown.

"They know how hard that [the schedule] is going to be. And they've trained since January for it, which doesn't promise you anything, but it gives you a better chance," Fleck said.

Instead of looking at the schedule, the team should look inward.

There is a lot to like about this team.

The Offense

For one, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is the beacon of hope for fans wanting the team to become more aggressive on offense.

"We still have our same philosophical beliefs. That will never change," Fleck said.

To suggest that going from Tanner Morgan to Kaliakmanis will overhaul the team's approach is incorrect. However, a few newcomers and key departures necessitate adaptation.

The offense may not become "pass-happy," but rather "pass-savvy."

The team said goodbye to all-time program rushing and touchdown leader Mohamad Ibrahim.

It's Kaliakmanis' team now. He is the strength of the offense and will make throws fans have not seen in a long time from a Gopher.

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacts after Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger / AP

Experienced players on offense will help guide the young quarterback amid turbulence.

They have quality players with different skill sets at running back.

Freshman running back Darius Taylor was a four-star recruit who played at Western High School in Michigan. He is one to watch for starting in the season opener Thursday night against Nebraska.

Senior running back Sean Tyler is a transfer from Western Michigan. He brings experience with Ibrahim gone. Tyler ran for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. He will be the lead rusher in the backfield.

Through the Air

Sixth-year tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford might be the best at his position in the Big 10. He immensely helps the running and passing attack.

Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell is back for his sixth season.

The Gophers also brought in a few other additions at receiver in the transfer portal: Corey Crooms Jr. and Elijah Spencer.

Crooms Jr. is another transfer from Western Michigan. He had over 800 receiving yards a season ago. It is his last year of eligibility.

Spencer, a junior, is a transfer from Charlotte. He excelled in the red zone with 15 touchdowns over two seasons.

Keep an eye on 6-foot-6 Aireontae Ersery at left tackle. He could become an elite player.

(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Defense

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi always has his 11 ready to go.

Rossi wants to make you methodically march down the field. At some point, he wants his defense to make a play or force the offense into a mistake.

The defense finished eighth in the country in total defense and fourth in scoring a year ago.

They did that without a consistent pass rush. The team had only 19 sacks in their 13 games last season.

There will be a bunch of guys that rotate in and get snaps. The group is physically imposing. Size was not their problem last year. Jah Joyner played in every game last season and will again be a leader on the line.

Senior safety Tyler Nubin is the standout and the leader on defense. He is on a bunch of watch lists and preseason All-America teams.

Junior cornerback Justin Walley is another player that excels in the secondary. He started every game for Minnesota last season.

Cody Lindenberg — a player Fleck adores — takes the throne from departed Mariano Sori-Marin at linebacker.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 01: Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldie the Gopher performs during a college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and New Mexico State Aggies on September 1, 2022 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ultimatum

A 6-3 conference record last year was enough for Purdue to win the Big 10 West.

That is attainable for the 2023 Gophers.

That means taking care of business against a new-look Nebraska team Thursday.

It likely means grinding out a win at home against Illinois, which won't be easy.

They can do it.

Minnesota is a hard-nosed and consistent team under Fleck.

The Gophers are much better off now than those who will be in the student section Thursday night have ever known.

"I think where we're at, we have gotten the most out of every single football team we've been able to coach," Fleck said last week.

If Fleck and his staff truly do that in 2023, watch out.

Let your expectations excite you.