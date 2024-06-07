Gopher football unveils new uniforms for 2024 season

MINNEAPOLIS — This fall, Gopher football players will be wearing new uniforms for the first time in six seasons.

The redesigned uniforms feature the traditional gold and maroon colors, as well as a white uniform for away games. The last time the university unveiled new uniforms was in 2018.

Changes include the addition of stripes to the shoulders and side of pants. The maroon jerseys will have gold numbers, instead of the white of previous versions.

Icons of the state of Minnesota will be on the outside collar of all the jerseys, and "Ski-U-Mah" will be on the inside of the jersey collar. The uniform will still have the university's symbolic "M" on the front.

University of Minnesota

According to the university, these uniforms are stronger, lighter, and are more breathable than past uniforms.

On Thursday, the Vikings unveiled a "Winter Warrior" uniform that features a white helmet for the first time in franchise history. They'll wear the set on Monday Night Football on Dec. 16 against the Chicago Bears.

The first Gopher game will be on Aug. 29 against North Carolina at home.