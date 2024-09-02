Gopher football looks for first win against Rhode Island

MINNEAPOLIS — After a season-opening loss last week, the Gopher football team now turns to it's next opponent Rhode Island, looking for the first win of the year.

The debut of the Gophers' new quarterback, Max Brosmer was largely inconclusive. The transfer was up and down in the opener, but finished better than he started. It's perhaps too soon to project where he can take this team.

"Unfortunately we had one fumble. He'll learn from that. He's a competitor. I don't know if I necessarily learned a ton, except verified exactly what he is and who he is. And that we just gotta be better," said Head Coach PJ Fleck.

The new and enlarged Big Ten conference went undefeated in week one of the college football season, except for Minnesota, an offensive line that put their new quarterback under pressure and allowed five sacks was part of the reason.

"We've got a lot of room for improvement. I think, at times we were really good. Really solid. Especially with some of the difficulty of the stunts, blitzes that Jeff brings. Some of the things we saw, some of the things that were new. But I think it's just the consistency level of that. It's one guy here or there," said Fleck

And then there's the kicker, fifth year specialist Dragan Kesich missed the first field goal inside 30 yards of his career. Then sent the would-be game-winner wide. He'll be sent back out there in any situation versus Rhode Island next week.

"I have 100 percent confidence in Dragan," said Fleck. "You all know. I mean three years ago I put him in at Iowa with a 58-59 yarder or something like that at Iowa. I've always believed in him and I always will believe in him. I think he's one of the best kickers inn the country."