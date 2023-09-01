Gopher football fans flock to campus for sold-out season opener against Cornhuskers

MINNEAPOLIS — Golden Gopher football season is finally here, and fans are fired up.

It was a loud, sold-out season opener for the Gophers Thursday at Huntington Bank Stadium, with 50,000 fans in tow for the Big Ten rivalry game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"Really excited about the team, the season, and see what we can do with the second-hardest schedule in the country," said David Pikus.

Before the Gophers kicked off their season, fans gathered around the stadium for some good old-fashioned tailgating.

"We've got Minnesota fans, we've got Nebraska fans, meeting new people, reuniting with family and friends. It's what it's all about," said Tony Windingstad of New Brighton.

"Always the kickoff game is brats and hamburgers. Lots of food. It's just so nice to see everybody. It's like every year, we come," said Nancy Weirick of Apple Valley.

Pikus' tailgating setup was a passion project he custom-built with his free time during the worst of COVID.



"We got the bar, around three TVs, sports ticker, we got the flat top griddle in the front, and then the tents behind. And once it gets cold out, we can encase the whole thing and make it an indoor bar," he said.

With tens of thousands of students returning to campus, some parents worry about safety. That's why Aileen Johnson kicked off her neighborhood safety club three weeks ago.

"We think that we're going to make a real difference in Dinkytown. It's going to be students, it's going to be parents, it's going to be neighbors in business, and also law enforcement working together," Johnson said.

She knows it sounds simple, but she believes by walking together, community members can reduce crime.

"We believe that people are less likely to want to harm a neighborhood or come into a neighborhood where care and concern is being shown," she said.

For some of these Gophers, the party will continue through the Labor Day weekend. Classes for students don't start until Tuesday.