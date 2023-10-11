GOP lawmakers hear from teachers, law enforcement in hopes of changing SRO law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican lawmakers are hearing from teachers, school officials and law enforcement about school safety and police officers in school, in hopes of changing a new state law.

While we're still four months away from the start of the 2024 legislative session, Republican lawmakers are getting a head start in talking about a potential fix for what has proven to be one of the most controversial laws passed in the last one.

The law governs the use of force in schools, specifically what level of force school resource officers are able to use and when.

Some departments that had pulled out from schools have since gone back following the latest interpretation of the law from Attorney General Keith Ellison. But others say they won't go back until the law itself changes.

On Wednesday, lawmakers met with current and former teachers, law enforcement officers and city and county leaders, who shared their frustrations on how this situation has played out over the last few months while also offering their input on a possible change this next session.

"There's no way you can expect a person in the situation, in the split second they'll have to make a decision on use of force, there's no way you can put them in this position," Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, said, "when they're second guessing, 'What am I doing right now?'"

DFL leaders have said in recent weeks they do plan to address this law when the session returns. The house speaker and senate majority leader issued a statement saying, "The health and welfare of everyone in the schools will be at the heart of the discussions moving forward. Our top priority is for students to learn and thrive in Minnesota schools, and to be able to do that, students, staff, and teachers must have a safe environment."

Without a special session, the earliest lawmakers can even begin to work on making a change is four months from now.