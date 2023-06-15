Millions of Google search users can now claim settlement money. Here's how.

Google to pay $23 million class action settlement Google to pay $23 million class action settlement 00:43

Anyone who used Google to search and clicked on a link in its search results between Oct. 25, 2006 and Sept. 30, 2013 can now collect part of a $23 million settlement, as long as they submit a claim within the next six weeks.

The settlement stems from 2013 class-action lawsuit that alleged the search giant violated users' privacy by sharing their search terms to third-party websites. Google, for its part, has denied the allegations and said that the settlement isn't an admission of wrongdoing, according to the website set up to administer users' claims.

To qualify for money from the settlement, you'll have to make a claim by July 31, 2023.

Millions of Google users could be eligible to claim money through the settlement. Here's how to do it.

How do I claim money under the Google settlement?

Go to the claim website and register at this link to obtain a class member ID.

Getting a class member ID is necessary to file for a claim, according to the website. Once you register, the site will email you an individual class member ID number.

The next step is to use the ID number to file an online claim on this page of the website.

What information do I need to provide?

Submitting the claim will require you to:

Enter your contact information, including physical address and email

Attest that you searched on Google and clicked on a search link between Oct. 25, 2006 and Sept. 30, 2013

Pick your choice of payment method, such as PayPal, Venmo or a prepaid card

Affirm and swear that the information on your claim form is correct.

How long does it take to fill out the form?

It should only take a few minutes, but requires a few steps such as checking your email for your registration confirmation code.

How much money will I get?

That's unclear because it will be based on the number of Google users who submit a claim. However, the settlement website estimates that the average claim will be about $7.70 per person.

Is there a deadline for making a claim?

Yes, you'll have to make a claim by July 31, 2023.