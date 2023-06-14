Watch CBS News

Google to pay $23 million class action settlement

Google has agreed to a $23 million settlement to resolve claims it shared searches with third-party websites and companies without user consent. The deadline to submit a claim is July 31. CBS News' Lana Zak and Errol Barnett report.
