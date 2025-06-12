Google, OpenAI, Spotify and other platforms experience outage, affecting tens of thousands of users

Amazon Web Services, Google, OpenAI and Spotify were down on Thursday after a widespread technology outage.

A large number of platforms appear to have been impacted, with tens of thousands of users reporting issues on Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. Reports started to escalate around 2 p.m. EST and peaked around 2:30 p.m. before tapering off for most platforms.

In a statement on its website Thursday afternoon, Cloudflare, which provides services to several major companies impacted by the outage, said that a number of its services were suffering intermittent failures and that it was investigating the matter.

By 3:12 p.m, the global cloud company said services were starting to recover. "We still expect to see intermittent errors across the impacted services as systems handle retried and caches are filled," it stated in an update.

The source of the outage is Google Cloud, according to a spokesperson for the company.

"A limited number of services at Cloudflare use Google Cloud and were impacted," the spokesperson told CBS News. "We expect them to come back shortly. The core Cloudflare services were not impacted."

Thousands of users impacted

Google Cloud started reporting issues with its Google Cloud Platform products on Thursday at 2:46 p.m. The company had more than 13,000 reports of disruptions on Downdetector.com. By 3:30 p.m., the company said most of it services had been recovered, adding later that it would soon be fully operational.

"We expect the recovery to complete in less than an hour," Google Cloud stated in an update at 5:23 p.m.

"We are currently investigating a service disruption to some Google Cloud services," a spokesperson for Google Cloud told CBS News. "Please view our public status dashboard for the latest updates," they added.

Spotify had the most outages, with 46,000 users reporting issues as of 3 p.m. on Thursday. In a community update, a Spotify moderator said people were experiencing issues with login, playback and the Support site. The company declined to comment.

Certain platforms appeared to be back up and running by late afternoon on Thursday, including Spotify and OpenAI.

"All impacted services have been recovered," OpenAI stated in an update at 4:26 p.m.

Other companies, such as Ecobee, said they were continuing to monitor the situation.

Platforms impacted by the technology outage on Thursday include:

Discord

Google Meet

Snapchat

Spotify

Google

Gmail

Google Cloud

Google Nest

DoorDash

Character AI

YouTube

Box

Etsy

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Pokémon Go



Cloudflare

Mailchimp

UPS

FuboTV

Amazon Web Services



Rocket League

Verizon

Vimeo

Shopify



HighLevel

Paramount+ (CBS News and Paramount+ are owned by Paramount Global)

Claude

D&D Beyond

T-Mobile

Clover

Phasmophobia

Ecobee

Dragon Ball

Procore

NPM

Dialpad

Dave

OpenAI

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft 365

DeviantArt

Fitbit

Marvel Contest of Champions

Cursor

Wix

Zoom

Google Gemini

Spectrum

Roblox

AT&T

reCAPTCHA