Goodhue considers county services after entire police department resigns

GOODHUE, Minn. – The small southeastern Minnesota town of Goodhue is figuring out how to move forward after its entire police department resigned.

At a special meeting Monday night, the Goodhue City Council accepted the resignations of Chief Josh Smith, officer Anthony Brecht and multiple part-time officers.

Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck said she will meet with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office to address the city's policing plans.

"I want to reiterate that we will have police coverage in the city of Goodhue," she said. "That is not an issue."

The council had originally planned to discuss police pay increases at Monday's meeting, but the en masse resignation made the agenda item moot.

The mayor said the return of a restructured Goodhue Police Department is possible.

Goodhue is a city of less than 1,300 about an hour southeast of the Twin Cities.