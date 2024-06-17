Watch CBS News
Good Samaritans save driver from fiery car crash in Minneapolis

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Good Samaritans rushed to rescue a driver suspected of crashing his car while under the influence of a controlled substance in south Minneapolis over the weekend.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35W at 28th Street on Sunday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Upon arrival, state troopers say they found a severely damaged vehicle on fire. It appeared to have crashed into the guardrail attenuator.

inx-35w-car-fire-rescue.jpg
WCCO

Troopers extinguished the fire while good Samaritans who stopped for the crash helped remove the driver from the vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers believed the driver may have been suffering from an overdose and administered Narcan.

The driver was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be charged with DWI.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 8:16 PM CDT

