Good Question: Why are some people early birds and others night owls?

MINNEAPOLIS — Are you an early bird or a night owl? Most people know that answer right away, but why is it that some people enjoy getting up early while others like to hit the snooze?

They're up before the sun, but even the WCCO Mornings team feels differently about being early risers.

Producer Amanda DeGidio gets in a 3 a.m. — not too bad considering her internal clock.

"Before I worked here, I would get up at 4:30, just naturally," she said.

When DeGidio is waking up, some of the night team may still be up.

"Amelia can stay up. Amelia is like a vampire," Frank Vascellaro said. "I have the whole room like Dracula's castle."

Dr. Roxanne Prichard has studied sleep for 20 year.

"A lot is genetically determined, so it's in your genes," Prichard said. "Some people are born with genes that make their circadian rhythm kick in earlier with alertness and responses to the first light of the day. And some people have a rhythm that kicks in a little later that wakes them up."

She says it is less habit and more genetics that determine your circadian rhythm.

"Another thing that's interesting about the circadian rhythm is that it shifts over time," Prichard said.

It's why some kids often wake up early and teenagers sleep in.

"It kind of settles in your mid-20s and that's kind of what it will be," Prichard said.

Light stimulation like the sun is the most powerful driver, but it impacts people differently.

"Morning types like me will wake up before the sun, anticipating the sun. Evening types need an hour or two of sun before they feel awake," Prichard said.

Prichard says there's a tool that can help shift your circadian rhythm, but you're still up against yourself.

"So, if you're groggy, it's not your fault," Kirsten Mitchell asked.

"It's not, it's in your genes, and what I would prefer is if we'd have flexible work times and people could schedule the hardest part of your day when they felt their best," Prichard said. "I'd say go with what you have rather than working against your natural rhythm."

Prichard says about 15% of the population tends to be morning people and 15% tend to be evening people. The majority fall somewhere in the middle.