Golden Valley organization works to continue providing aid in Haiti amid country's unrest

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Gangs and violence are flaring up once again in the island nation of Haiti. It's been three days since the country's Prime Minister resigned. While Caribbean leaders say a plan to create a transitional presidential council in Haiti is moving forward, people in the capital city are struggling to find food and other supplies.

That unrest is only making it harder for aid organizations on the ground. That includes the work of Haiti Outreach, a Golden Valley based organization who has been helping Haitians since 1997.

"Our vision is that Haiti be a developed country....where Haitians themselves, visualize what the future of their country looks like and what they want it to be," said Neil Van Dine, co-founder of Haiti Outreach.

At first, that goal meant focusing on drilling wells, creating access to clean water.

"We use water as a catalyst to social change. It's really what brings everyone together. So it's really powerful," said Ceallaigh Smart, Haiti Outreach's Executive Director.

Over the last 27 years, they learned it's more than just building those wells. It's also teaching the communities how to run and manage them effectively.

"It's not a lack of infrastructure. It's not a lack of wells or water systems that exist in the country, but actually, a lack of management and leadership," Van Dine said.

Making sure all that can happen is expensive. And the recent unrest across the nation is only making matters worse.

"It's not stopping us. Our team continues to operate every day. They're in the office, they're traveling, they're meeting with communities. But it's had a huge impact and what it costs us to do that," according to Van Dine.

Van Dine has lived in Haiti for more than 30 years and says the cost of gas is now nearly eight times what it normally is. But despite that, and the fact that many are looking to flee the unrest, their work continues.

"It is honestly a beautiful country with amazing people and culture and dance and art. And and I can't wait for Haiti to be celebrated in that way," said Smart.

If you would like to help donate or volunteer, click here.