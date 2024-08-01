Goin' To To Lake: Frank Vascellaro and Heather Brown head to the Motley-Staples area

Goin’ to the Lake: Frank Vascellaro and Heather Brown visit Staples

STAPLES, Minn. — WCCO's Goin' To The Lake adventures continue two hours northwest of the Twin Cities in the heart of cabin country.

This week, Heather Brown and Frank Vascellaro traveled to the Staples-Motley area.

Staples is just off Highway 10 between Little Falls and Wadena and just up the road from Motley.

Just like most great cabin country stops in Minnesota, Staples has a bit of everything, from water sports to bike trails to river tubing.

Old Tyme Trading Post and Silo Ice Cream

Frank and Heather knew they had to stop when they saw their names outside the Old Tyme Trading Post and Silo Ice Cream.



