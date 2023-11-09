Godfather's Pizza in Brooklyn Park robbed

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park say two people robbed a pizza restaurant Wednesday night before escaping on foot.

The robbery occurred at the Godfather's Pizza on the 7400 block of Unity Avenue North, according to the city's police department.

Two people entered the store around 7:15 p.m. and stole money from the cash register. Police said the suspects told employees they had a gun, but did not show it.

After the robbery, police searched the area using K-9s, but were unsuccessful.

The robbery remains under investigation.