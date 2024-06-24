Watch CBS News
Getaway driver in Mall of America Metro Transit station kidnapping sentenced to probation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to probation for his role in the kidnapping of a woman at the Mall of America Metro Transit station last summer.

Antwan Hopson Jr. was convicted of one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping in May.

A man grabbed his ex-girlfriend at the Metro Transit station on June 12, 2023, and brought her to a car Hopson was driving, court documents state. Hopson drove to Golden Valley, where he dropped the woman off.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Hopson to three years probation. If Hopson does not follow the terms of his probation, he faces three years in prison.

Charges were dismissed against the man police say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. He was sentenced to over 25 years in prison in connection to two shootings.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 2:57 PM CDT

