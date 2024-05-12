Watch CBS News
Crime

Getaway driver found guilty in kidnapping at Mall of America Metro Transit station

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 12, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 12, 2024 01:07

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man has been found guilty of aiding and abetting kidnapping for driving the getaway vehicle when a woman was taken from the Metro Transit station at the Mall of America last summer.

A jury found Antwan Hopson Jr. guilty of one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping on Monday, according to court documents.

Another man who was charged with kidnapping in connection with the case had his charges dropped last year when he agreed to a plea deal. He was sentenced to over 25 years in prison in connection to two shootings. 

A man grabbed his ex-girlfriend at the Metro Transit station on June 12, 2023, and brought her to a car Hopson was driving, court documents state. Hopson drove to Golden Valley, where he dropped the woman off.

Hopson is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 11:27 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.