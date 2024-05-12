Getaway driver found guilty in kidnapping at Mall of America Metro Transit station

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man has been found guilty of aiding and abetting kidnapping for driving the getaway vehicle when a woman was taken from the Metro Transit station at the Mall of America last summer.

A jury found Antwan Hopson Jr. guilty of one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping on Monday, according to court documents.

Another man who was charged with kidnapping in connection with the case had his charges dropped last year when he agreed to a plea deal. He was sentenced to over 25 years in prison in connection to two shootings.

A man grabbed his ex-girlfriend at the Metro Transit station on June 12, 2023, and brought her to a car Hopson was driving, court documents state. Hopson drove to Golden Valley, where he dropped the woman off.

Hopson is scheduled to be sentenced in June.